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CNEWS TVHarry Gottlieb

Pillars of the Community: Dr. Lerner on the Miami Veterinary Foundation

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of Pillars of the Community, host Harry Gottlieb welcomes Dr. Lerner, president of the Miami Veterinary Foundation. They discuss the foundation’s work, the importance of veterinary care, and the role community support plays in promoting animal health and well-being throughout South Florida.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.

#PillarsOfTheCommunity #MiamiVeterinaryFoundation #VeterinaryCare #AnimalWelfare #CommunityImpact #MiamiCommunityNews

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