Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight: Dennis Gonzalez & Gary Miles on Law and Personal Training

On this episode of Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight, host Vanessa Certain welcomes Dennis Gonzalez, criminal defense attorney at Ralph Sanchez Law, and Gary Miles of Alloy Personal Training. Discover more about their professional expertise, the services they provide, and how they contribute to the South Florida community.

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