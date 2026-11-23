CNEWS TVGrant MillerSANTA IS COMING TO CHARLIE’S ICE CREAM!By Grant Miller, PublisherNovember 23, 2026 Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here Previous articleCelebrate Hanukkah at these South Florida Spots | December 4 – 12, 2026Next articleMendel Harlig on the Dangers of a Negative Mindset | ConvictionGGrant Miller, PublisherGrant can be reached at grant@communitynewspapers.comRelated articlesCelebrating Film & the Arts in Miami | Michael Miller ShowNovember 23, 2026Dariel Fernandez, Recaudador de Impuestos de Miami-Dade | Miami’s Community News en EspañolNovember 23, 2026The Wonder Women Show: Dr. Coral on Lung Cancer Awareness, Early Detection & PreventionNovember 23, 2026305 Teddy: Spreading Love and Supporting Miami Families | Wonder WomanNovember 23, 2026