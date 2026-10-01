Spotlight TV: Meet Danet Linares, Executive Vice Chairman at Blanca Commercial Real Estate | Emily Zubi

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On this episode of Spotlight TV, host Emily Zubi welcomes Danet Linares, Executive Vice Chairman at Blanca Commercial Real Estate, for a conversation about leadership, commercial real estate, professional growth, and her experience in South Florida’s dynamic real estate market.

Linares shares insights from her career and discusses the relationships, expertise, and leadership that have helped shape her professional journey in the commercial real estate industry.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com

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