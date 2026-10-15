Strategic Procurement: Opening Doors for Businesses Through Miami-Dade County Procurement

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🤝 On this episode of Strategic Procurement, Tiffany Taylor, Reginald Hires, and Dwayne T. Holloway come together for an informative conversation about Miami-Dade County procurement and the opportunities available for businesses interested in working with local government.

The discussion explores how the procurement process can open doors for businesses, the importance of understanding contracting opportunities, and how entrepreneurs and business owners can better position themselves to participate in Miami-Dade County’s purchasing and contracting ecosystem.

Subscribe for more conversations with the people shaping Miami-Dade’s community and economy.

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