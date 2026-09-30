Miami’s Community Newspapers White LogoInspire magazine
FRI, OCT 2, 2026MIAMI, FL86°
CNEWS TVReal Estate

STRIVE 305 Kreyol: Homeownership & Mortgage Insights with Hudson Robillard

By Community Newspapers
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On this episode of STRIVE 305 Kreyol, hosts Candice Mondesir and Naed Jasmin Desire welcome Hudson Robillard of Matazwel Mortgage Group for a conversation about mortgages, homeownership, and navigating the home-buying process.

Tune in for insights and information to help you better understand the path to owning a home. 🏡

#STRIVE305 #STRIVE305Kreyol #MatazwelMortgageGroup #Homeownership #Mortgages #Miami #Kreyol

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Community Newspapers

Related articles

Advertise