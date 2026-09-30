STRIVE 305 Kreyol: Homeownership & Mortgage Insights with Hudson Robillard

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On this episode of STRIVE 305 Kreyol, hosts Candice Mondesir and Naed Jasmin Desire welcome Hudson Robillard of Matazwel Mortgage Group for a conversation about mortgages, homeownership, and navigating the home-buying process.

Tune in for insights and information to help you better understand the path to owning a home. 🏡

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