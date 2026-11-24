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On this episode of Get Your Life with Dr. Carolyn, Dr. Carolyn welcomes Dr. Juan Dangond, founder of Dangond Direct Primary Care in South Miami.

They discuss a more personal approach to healthcare, where patients have direct access to their physician, more time to discuss their health concerns, and affordable monthly membership options. Discover how direct primary care is helping make healthcare more accessible, convenient, and centered around the patient.