Supporting Seniors & Capturing Life’s Moments | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight

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On this episode of Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight, host Vanessa Certain welcomes Viviana Laboy of 305 Senior, Miami-Dade’s trusted senior resource network, and Pilar Andujar of Andujar Photography. Discover how local businesses are making a difference in the community through senior resources, professional services, and photography. Join us as we highlight the people and businesses helping South Florida thrive.