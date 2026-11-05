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FRI, NOV 6, 2026MIAMI, FL75°
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Supporting Seniors & Capturing Life’s Moments | Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of Pinecrest Business Association Spotlight, host Vanessa Certain welcomes Viviana Laboy of 305 Senior, Miami-Dade’s trusted senior resource network, and Pilar Andujar of Andujar Photography. Discover how local businesses are making a difference in the community through senior resources, professional services, and photography. Join us as we highlight the people and businesses helping South Florida thrive.

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