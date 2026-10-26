Supporting Survivors of Domestic Violence | The Community Voice with Fara Sax

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On this episode of The Community Voice, host Fara Sax welcomes Dana Hahn, Shalom Bayit Program Manager at Jewish Community Services of South Florida (JCS), and Leslie, a JCS client and survivor.

Together, they discuss the importance of supporting survivors of domestic violence, raising awareness, and providing resources to individuals and families facing difficult circumstances. Leslie shares her personal journey, highlighting the power of resilience, courage, and community support.

Learn how JCS and its Shalom Bayit Program work to empower survivors, promote safety, and provide hope to those in need throughout South Florida.

Subscribe to Miami Community News for more meaningful conversations about the people and organizations making a difference in our community.

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