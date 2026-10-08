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FRI, OCT 9, 2026MIAMI, FL88°
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The Book Hub: Gary Fields on His Novel The Book of Judges

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of The Book Hub, host J. Adrian welcomes Gary Fields, author of The Book of Judges, a novel that brings a new story to readers and sparks conversation about the art of storytelling.

Join J. Adrian and Gary as they discuss his work, his writing, and the inspiration behind bringing a novel to life.

📚 Watch the full conversation and discover more on The Book Hub!

#TheBookHub #GaryFields #TheBookOfJudges #Authors #Novel #Literature #BookLovers #MiamiCommunityNews

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