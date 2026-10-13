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The Clapp Group: Niaya Lynn on Starting a Business Without a Strategy

By Community Newspapers
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Welcome to the first episode of The Clapp Group podcast! Host Eugene Clapp sits down with Niaya Lynn from Cason Strategies for a conversation about entrepreneurship, starting a business, and the importance of having a clear strategy.

Starting a business is exciting, but without a solid plan, turning an idea into a successful venture can be challenging. Eugene and Niaya discuss the common mistakes entrepreneurs make, why strategy matters, and how business owners can build a stronger foundation for long-term success.

Tune in for valuable insights and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners looking to take their next steps with confidence!

📺 Subscribe for more conversations on business, strategy, and entrepreneurship from The Clapp Group, presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers.

#TheClappGroup #EugeneClapp #NiayaLynn #CasonStrategies #Entrepreneurship #BusinessStrategy #SmallBusiness #MiamiCommunityNews

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