The Johnny Farias Show: Jose A. Stoute on Service, Science & Florida Senate District 40

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On this episode of The Johnny Farias Show, Johnny sits down with Jose A. Stoute — soldier, scientist, physician, filmmaker, and candidate for Florida State Senate District 40. They discuss his diverse career, experiences in service and medicine, filmmaking, and his vision for the future of Florida. 🗳️ Ballot #54 Watch the full conversation and hear more from Jose A. Stoute on The Johnny Farias Show!