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On this episode of The Johnny Farias Show, Johnny welcomes Pat Michaels, Director of Media and Public Relations for OneBlood, for an informative conversation about the organization’s mission and impact.

They discuss OneBlood’s role in providing lifesaving blood donations, the importance of community involvement, and how individuals can make a difference by donating blood.

Tune in to learn more about OneBlood and the importance of giving the gift of life!

#TheJohnnyFariasShow #OneBlood #BloodDonation #CommunityImpact #MiamiCommunity #GiveBlood