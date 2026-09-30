The Magnet Pull – Season 3, Episode 2 – Where Learning Begins: Exploring Early Childhood in M-DCPS
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In this episode, we take a closer look at the importance of early childhood education and the role it plays in shaping a child’s future. From creating strong foundations for learning to supporting families and preparing young students for success, discover how Miami-Dade County Public Schools is helping build brighter beginnings for children in our community.