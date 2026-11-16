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On this episode of The Making Miami Podcast, host Josephine Novo sits down with Manning Sumner, founder of No Days Off and CEO of LEGACY, to discuss his journey as a fitness entrepreneur and brand builder.

From overcoming a career-ending football injury to building a growing fitness, apparel, and lifestyle empire, Manning shares the mindset, determination, and work ethic behind his success.

Watch as they discuss entrepreneurship, fitness, leadership, and what it takes to turn challenges into opportunities.

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