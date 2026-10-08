The Miami Book Hub Ep. 36: Authors C.V. “Ceci” Shaw & Amy Nicole Naim

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📚 Welcome to Episode 36 of The Miami Book Hub! Host J. Adrian Betancourt sits down with authors C.V. “Ceci” Shaw and Amy Nicole Naim for a conversation celebrating literature, creativity, and the stories that inspire us.

Join us as we explore their journeys as authors, their passion for writing, and the inspiration behind their work.

✨ Tune in for an engaging conversation with two talented authors on The Miami Book Hub, where stories and voices come together!

👍 Like, comment, and subscribe for more conversations with authors, storytellers, and literary voices.

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