The Miami Book Hub | Episode 37 with Jo Avent, Sergio Jablon & Meesh Zambrana

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

📚🌴 Welcome to Episode 37 of The Miami Book Hub! Host J. Adrian Betancourt sits down with guests Jo Avent, Sergio Jablon, and Meesh Zambrana for another engaging episode celebrating stories, creativity, and the voices that inspire our community.

Tune in for a new conversation on The Miami Book Hub, where books, ideas, and people come together!

🎥 Watch now and join the conversation!

#TheMiamiBookHub #MiamiCommunityNews #JAdrianBetancourt #MiamiAuthors #BooksAndCulture #MiamiMedia