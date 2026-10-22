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Arts & CultureCNEWS TV

The Miami Book Hub: J. Adrian Sits Down with Author Arlene Sacks

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of The Miami Book Hub, host J. Adrian welcomes author Arlene Sacks for a conversation about her work as a writer, her creative journey, and the stories behind her writing. Tune in for an engaging discussion celebrating authors, literature, and the power of storytelling.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.

#TheMiamiBookHub #ArleneSacks #JAdrian #Authors #Books #Literature #MiamiCommunityNews

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