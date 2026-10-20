The Michael Miller Show: Claudia Uribe & Denise Share Their Breast Cancer Journeys

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, Michael Miller sits down with Claudia Uribe and Denise from our very own Miami’s Community Newspapers for an important and emotional conversation about their personal experiences as breast cancer survivors.

Through their stories, they share powerful perspectives on resilience, awareness, and navigating life after a breast cancer diagnosis.

❤️ Stay tuned until the very end for a touching clip you won’t want to miss.

#TheMichaelMillerShow #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerSurvivors #MiamisCommunityNewspapers