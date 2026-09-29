The Michael Miller Show l Ralph Sanchez – Pinecrest Village Council Seat 3 Candidate

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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, host Michael Miller sits down with Ralph Sanchez, candidate for Pinecrest Village Council Seat 3. They discuss Ralph’s background, his connection to the Pinecrest community, and the issues that matter to local residents.

Watch the full conversation for more on Ralph Sanchez and his candidacy for Pinecrest Village Council.

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