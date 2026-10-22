The Michael Miller Show: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Leadership and Community

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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, host Michael Miller welcomes Daniella Levine Cava, the eighth mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida. They discuss her leadership, priorities for the county, and the issues affecting residents and communities across Miami-Dade. Tune in for a conversation about local government, public service, and the future of South Florida.

Watch more original programming at CNewsTV.com.

#TheMichaelMillerShow #DaniellaLevineCava #MiamiDadeCounty #MiamiDadeMayor #LocalGovernment #SouthFlorida #MiamiCommunityNews

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