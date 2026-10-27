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TUES, OCT 27, 2026MIAMI, FL75°
CNEWS TVMichael Miller

The Michael Miller Show: Scott Hansel on Fighting Homelessness in South Florida

By Community Newspapers
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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, host Michael Miller welcomes Scott Hansel, President and CEO of Chapman Partnership, South Florida’s largest emergency housing provider. Hansel discusses the organization’s mission to combat homelessness in Miami-Dade County and its work providing emergency shelter, meals, healthcare, mental health services, and workforce training to individuals experiencing homelessness.

Tune in to learn more about Chapman Partnership’s efforts to support individuals and families on their path toward stability and independence.

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