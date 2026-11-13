The Michael Miller Show | The Friendship Circle of Miami: Building Inclusion & Community Support

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On this episode of The Michael Miller Show, host Michael Miller welcomes Rabbi Yossi Harlig, Executive Director and Spiritual Leader at Chabad of Kendall, for a conversation about the Friendship Circle of Miami.

Located in the heart of Kendall, the Friendship Circle supports individuals with special needs and their families throughout Miami by fostering friendship, acceptance, and inclusion. They also provide respite for families and empower teenagers to make a meaningful impact in their community.

Learn more about the mission of the Friendship Circle and the importance of building a more inclusive community.

Watch more at CNewsTV.com!

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