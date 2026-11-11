The Pack Chat: Two Breast Cancer Survivors Share Their Stories | Rosemary Carrera & Krystal Zimbaldi

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On this episode of The Pack Chat, host Rosemary Carrera sits down with guest Krystal Zimbaldi for an honest and meaningful conversation about their personal experiences with breast cancer.

Having both faced breast cancer themselves, Rosemary and Krystal share their journeys, discuss the challenges of diagnosis and treatment, and reflect on the strength, resilience, and support that helped them along the way.

Through their stories, they highlight the importance of awareness, early detection, and reminding others that no one has to face this journey alone.

Watch this powerful conversation on The Pack Chat, a 305 Pink Pack Podcast.

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