The Wonder Woman Show: Jessica Tangle on Finding Joy in Everyday Moments

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On this episode of The Wonder Woman Show, host Yolanda welcomes Jessica Tangle, founder of Why Wait Till Friday, an intentional living and mindfulness community that encourages people to slow down, embrace the present, and find joy in everyday moments.

Through the power of noticing the little things — including the “yellow” moments that bring positivity into our lives — Jessica inspires us to appreciate the beauty of the here and now.

✨ Watch the full conversation and discover how small moments can make a big difference!

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