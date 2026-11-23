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Lung cancer awareness starts with a conversation. On this episode of The Wonder Women Show, we sit down with Dr. Coral, medical oncologist at the University of Miami, to discuss lung cancer risks, early detection, screening guidelines, and the importance of advocating for your health.

From secondhand smoke to recognizing symptoms, this is an important conversation that could make a difference.

Listen to your body. Ask questions. Advocate for yourself.

#TheWonderWomenShow #LungCancerAwareness #CancerAwareness #EarlyDetection #Miami #WomensHealth