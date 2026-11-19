Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

On this episode of The Miami Book Hub, host J. Adrian Betancourt welcomes Michael Miller to discuss his newly released book, What Comes After Survival.

Michael shares the inspiration behind his book and highlights the struggles, challenges, and realities of navigating prostate cancer. The conversation explores life beyond diagnosis, the journey through adversity, and what it means to find purpose after survival.

Watch this powerful conversation on The Miami Book Hub!