Why a Medicaid or SSI Denial Letter Is Almost Never the Final Word | Miami Autism Dad

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Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews Monica Vigues-Pitan and Jocelyn Armand of Legal Services of Greater Miami about the legal protections every special needs family should understand, and the ones most don’t. Founded in 1966 as part of Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty, Legal Services of Greater Miami is the largest provider of free civil legal aid for low-income families in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Monica and Jocelyn break down the rights families underestimate inside an IEP meeting, the moment a child turns 18 and a parent can lose the legal authority to make medical and financial decisions for them, why a Medicaid or SSI denial letter is almost never the final word, and the one piece of advice that changes everything: be proactive, not reactive.

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👉 And if you’re a special-needs family weighing a move, selling an inherited home, or planning for the next 30 years, that’s my work as a Real Estate Professional here in Miami-Dade. I’m uniquely qualified to help. Call or text me directly: 305.401.6224

👉 Connect with Legal Services of Greater Miami: https://www.legalservicesmiami.org/

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