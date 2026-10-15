Working More Than 20 Hours Won’t Cost Your Special Needs Child Their Benefits | Miami Autism Dad

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Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews Jorge DeMoya, Executive Director of The deMoya Foundation, who started it because of his brother and built it into one of Miami’s leading employment programs for adults with unique abilities. The Foundation has 80 employer partners who’ve hired adults with disabilities, with 50 more candidates on a waiting list searching for the right match. Jorge wants families to know a fact most have never been told: a young adult will not lose their health benefits by working more than 20 hours a week. His message is a mindset shift: hiring people with unique abilities is not a charity case, it’s a superpower for businesses, families and the whole community.

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Connect with Jorge at The deMoya Foundation: https://www.demoyafoundation.com

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