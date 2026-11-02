You Don’t Need Money to Change a Kid’s Life | Miami Autism Dad & Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami

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Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews Lakeisha Frith, Senior Director of Programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, who clears up the misconception that keeps people from mentoring: you don’t need money to be a Big, you need time, consistency and care. The organization has matched more than 80,000 Miami kids with one-to-one mentors, including youth with disabilities and learning differences, through school-based mentoring, community matches, and a School to Work program with 40+ local businesses. Her message: children don’t need to be fixed; they need to be seen, heard, supported, and someone who consistently shows up.

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Connect with Lakeisha at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami: https://www.bbbsmiami.org, email: lfrith@bbbsmiami.org

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