Your Child Doesn’t Need More Services. They Need This | Miami Autism Dad

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Miami Autism Dad Victor Antunez interviews autism dad Pedro V. Curbelo, of Koala ABA & Learning Centers, who names the challenge most families never see coming: schools, therapists, physicians and insurance companies that rarely talk to one another, a disconnect that delays progress, creates conflicting treatment plans, exhausts parents and costs children critical developmental time. His advice to parents: one location, one team, one goal.

👉 Subscribe to get Miami-Dade’s best disability resources, local events, and community news delivered to your inbox, FREE newsletter: https://miamidadedisabilitynews.com/

👉 And if you’re a special-needs family weighing a move, selling an inherited home, or planning for the next 30 years, that’s my work as a Real Estate Professional here in Miami-Dade. I’m uniquely qualified to help. Call or text me directly: 305.401.6224

Connect with Pedro at Koala ABA & Learning Centers: https://koalaaba.com

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com

#thatscommunitynews #communitynewspapers #miamidade #miamidadecounty #thatscommunity #miamicommunitynews #coralgables #palmettobay #southmiami #doral #aventura #pinecrest #kendall #broward #biscaynebay