Give Miami Day 2026: Julissa Rivera Joins Michael Miller

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Miami’s Community Newspapers is proud to welcome Julissa Rivera, Senior Community Engagement Manager at The Miami Foundation, for a special conversation with Michael Miller celebrating the generosity, connections and community spirit behind Give Miami Day 2026.

Through her work at The Miami Foundation, Rivera brings people and organizations together to strengthen community relationships and inspire giving. Her leadership has earned recognition, including Philanthropy Miami’s inaugural 2026 Game Changer Award. We are pleased to spotlight her dedication to Greater Miami and help our readers discover meaningful ways to get involved.

Give Miami Day: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Celebrating its 15th year, Give Miami Day is an online fundraising event hosted by The Miami Foundation that brings the community together to support more than 1,000 local nonprofits.

Early Giving opens Saturday, November 14, offering donors an opportunity to support participating organizations before the main giving day. Whether you already have a favorite nonprofit or want to discover a new cause, the official website makes it easy to explore organizations and learn about their work.

Explore participating nonprofits and support a cause through Give Miami Day.

Give Miami 5K + Festival: Sunday, November 15, 2026

The celebration also comes to Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, for the Give Miami 5K and its free post-race festival.

The 5K begins at 8 a.m., and race registration is sold out. Community members can still join the free festival from 8:30 a.m. to noon, featuring headliner Flo Rida, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and opportunities to connect with local nonprofits.

Festival spaces are limited, so reserve your spot through the official registration page.

RSVP for the free Give Miami Festival.

View the official Give Miami 5K + Festival information.

Be Part of Miami’s Generosity

A donation, a shared nonprofit story or an introduction to a cause can help more people discover the organizations serving our neighborhoods. We encourage readers to explore the opportunities, invite someone to join them and help carry Miami’s spirit of generosity forward.

Miami’s Community Newspapers thanks Julissa Rivera for joining us and sharing her commitment to our community. We are delighted to feature her work and welcome our readers into this celebration of giving back.

Watch the full conversation with Michael Miller on YouTube or Facebook.