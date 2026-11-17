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Gema Alvarez-Bonilla sits down with Liudmila Esquerdo, founder and fellow survivor of Get Redd Foundation, to share her personal experience in an interview at Miami’s Community Newspapers.

The conversation gives viewers an opportunity to hear Gema’s story and learn about an organization committed to helping patients and families affected by blood disorders, blood cancers, and transplant journeys.

From survivor to foundation founder

Esquerdo’s work is rooted in her own experience with severe aplastic anemia. The foundation’s published biography describes her diagnosis at age 19 and the lifesaving transplant made possible by her sister, Ivette.

Her experience became the foundation for a mission focused on patient support, family resources, and awareness of the importance of donors.

Connecting patients, families, and supporters

Get Redd Foundation’s Give Miami Day profile describes programs involving nutritional support, practical resources, donor registry drives, and community connection.

These efforts offer several ways for the public to participate, from supporting the foundation’s fundraising to learning about donor registration through Gift of Life Marrow Registry.

Readers interested in contributing can support the foundation during Give Miami Day on November 19, 2026. Early giving is open as of November 17 through the official Get Redd Foundation donation page.

Upcoming community events

The foundation’s homepage lists two events for 2027:

Miami Wellness & Movement Festival — April 3, 2027, at Doral Central Park. The listing describes movement classes, wellness experiences, health education, and donor registration.

The listing describes movement classes, wellness experiences, health education, and donor registration. Celebration of Life Survivorship Dinner — July 24, 2027. The event is listed as honoring survivors, donors, caregivers, and their loved ones.

Readers should check Get Redd Foundation’s website for updated event details and participation information.

Watch Gema’s interview

Watch the accompanying conversation with Gema Alvarez-Bonilla and Liudmila Esquerdo, and share it with others interested in survivor experiences and patient support.

Learn more at getredd.org, follow Get Redd Foundation on Instagram, or contact info@getredd.org.

Find more stories about South Florida residents and community organizations at Miami’s Community Newspapers.