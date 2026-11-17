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Get Redd Foundation founder Liudmila Esquerdo joins survivors Gema Alvarez-Bonilla and Monique Maciente for a conversation at Miami’s Community Newspapers highlighting their personal experiences and introducing viewers to the foundation’s work.

The interview brings survivor voices to the community while providing an opportunity to learn about Get Redd Foundation, an organization supporting patients and families affected by blood disorders, blood cancers, and bone marrow or stem cell transplant journeys.

Support beyond a diagnosis

Get Redd Foundation’s work addresses practical needs that can accompany treatment and recovery. Its Give Miami Day profile outlines support that includes meals and nutrition, connections to essential resources, donor education, and community wellness programs.

The organization also works to increase awareness of bone marrow and stem cell donation. Those interested in learning about donor registration can visit Get Redd’s page through Gift of Life Marrow Registry.

A mission shaped by personal experience

Esquerdo’s connection to the foundation’s mission began with her own diagnosis. According to the organization’s founder biography, she was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia at age 19 in 1995. Her sister, Ivette, was a matching donor for her lifesaving transplant.

That experience later inspired Esquerdo’s commitment to supporting patients and families and encouraging greater donor awareness.

Support Get Redd Foundation on Give Miami Day

The foundation is participating in Give Miami Day on November 19, 2026, with its campaign, “Help Write the Next Survivor’s Story.” Early giving is open as of November 17.

Readers can visit Get Redd Foundation’s Give Miami Day page to donate or learn more.

The foundation’s website also lists Pinecrest Farmers Market swab drives on November 22 and November 29, 2026, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Visit Get Redd Foundation’s website for updated participation details.

Watch and connect

Watch the accompanying interview with Liudmila Esquerdo, Gema Alvarez-Bonilla, and Monique Maciente to hear their stories.

For additional information, visit getredd.org, follow @getreddfoundation on Instagram, or email info@getredd.org.

Explore more interviews and local coverage from Miami’s Community Newspapers.