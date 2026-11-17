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Joann Milord, President and CEO of the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, joins Fara Sax on The Community Voice, presented by Miami’s Community Newspapers, to highlight the Trust’s mission and its work supporting Little Haiti’s residents, businesses, and cultural identity. www.littlehaititrust.com

The conversation brings attention to the opportunities and resources that can help strengthen one of Miami’s most distinctive neighborhoods. From affordable housing and homeownership assistance to small business grants and educational programs, the Trust’s priorities connect neighborhood investment with the needs of the people who live and work there.

Little Haiti’s future is closely connected to its families, entrepreneurs, community organizations, and Haitian heritage. The Trust works with the City of Miami and community partners to promote economic opportunity, support local commerce, and preserve the neighborhood’s cultural character as it continues to grow. Its vision centers on a community where development improves residents’ lives and creates opportunities for future generations. www.littlehaititrust.com

Housing and Educational Opportunities for Residents

Housing stability is an important part of the Trust’s work. Its Resident Grant Programs include home rehabilitation assistance to help eligible homeowners address necessary repairs and improve living conditions.

The Trust also offers homebuyer assistance in collaboration with the City of Miami’s Department of Housing and Community Development. This support can help eligible buyers with down payments and closing costs when purchasing a primary residence within Little Haiti.

Educational opportunities are another priority. The Trust’s scholarship program supports eligible Little Haiti residents pursuing higher education and vocational training, helping reduce financial barriers to college degrees, trade certifications, and career preparation. www.littlehaititrust.com

Supporting Small Businesses and Community Life

Local businesses play an important role in Little Haiti’s economy and identity. Through its Business and Community Grant Programs, the Trust provides assistance to eligible businesses seeking to improve their properties, equipment, technology, and operations.

Its small business program outlines funding of up to $20,000 for eligible commercial improvements or up to $10,000 for innovation and operational improvements. These investments aim to support business stability, encourage local employment, and strengthen economic activity within the neighborhood.

The Trust’s community placemaking grants also support eligible organizations delivering free educational programs. These initiatives encourage residents to participate in shaping their neighborhood through learning, cultural activities, and community involvement. www.littlehaititrust.com

Through this episode of The Community Voice, Fara Sax introduces viewers to the Trust’s mission and encourages greater awareness of the resources available to Little Haiti. Residents, business owners, and organizations interested in participating should contact the Trust for current program availability, eligibility requirements, funding terms, and application instructions.

Connect with the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust

Watch the full interview with Joann Milord and Fara Sax on The Community Voice from Miami’s Community Newspapers.