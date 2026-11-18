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Before Eddy Arriola became an author, he founded Apollo Bank in Miami. Now he draws on his experience as a CEO in It’s All About Relationships, a business book about how leaders build the relationships their work depends on. Published Author

Arriola joins J. Adrian Betancourt, founder and publisher of Three Treasures Press, for Episode 46 of The Miami Book Hub. Watch the full interview above, learn more about Arriola’s work at Arriola & Co., and explore more South Florida author interviews from The Miami Book Hub.