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Nicolás Cipriota, Executive Director of TECHO US, joins Grant Miller at Miami’s Community Newspapers to bring attention to an organization working alongside families to improve housing and living conditions across Latin America and the Caribbean. www.newsroom.porsche.it

TECHO is a nonprofit organization led by young people that brings volunteers and residents together to address poverty in informal settlements. Its work includes building emergency housing, improving access to water and sanitation, and developing community infrastructure. Families participate alongside volunteers, contributing to projects that support their homes and neighborhoods. us.techo.org

From the United States, TECHO US connects individuals, universities, businesses, and donors with opportunities to support this mission. Through volunteer experiences, partnerships, and contributions, supporters can take part in efforts to improve living conditions while strengthening connections with the communities involved. us.techo.org

Watch the interview with Grant Miller and Nicolás Cipriota to get acquainted with TECHO US. To learn more about the organization’s projects, explore volunteer opportunities, or support its work, visit TECHO US’s official website.

Follow TECHO US on Instagram and Manah Group on Instagram for additional updates.

For more interviews featuring nonprofit leaders, local organizations, and community initiatives, visit Miami’s Community Newspapers and subscribe to our YouTube channel.