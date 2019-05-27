A Safe Haven for Newborns Golf Tournament nets more than $20,000

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A Safe Haven for Newborns annual golf tournament on May 10, at Trump National Resort. The tournament which is always draws also brought support from two football greats teaming up to play this year: University of Florida “Gator” Hall of Famer Tom Shannon and UM’s Heisman Trophy Winner Vinny Testaverde. The day began with drinks and a boxed lunch as golfers gathered for check in, looked over silent auction items and enjoyed music before the start. Golfers enjoyed a picture perfect day that concluded with a dinner buffet and awards. Kudos to Gina Perez who chaired the event masterfully for ASHFN Founder Nick Silverio with a great team of Safe have Ambassadors . The event netted more than $20,000. Everyone was especially happy receiving word from Nick that they had just saved their 308th baby that same week. For more information on this amazing organization, visit www.asafehavenfornewborns.org.

Speaking of great non profit organization, United Healthcare held their 25th Annual Claude Pepper Awards Dinner at Jungle Island on May 16. This year, United HomeCare® is celebrating its milestone 45th Anniversary of improving the lives of tens of thousands of elderly and disabled adults in Miami-Dade County. United HomeCare’s fundamental mission to provide our clients with the dignity, independence and compassionate care they deserve remains as vital today as when the agency was created.

Honorees this year included Tibor Hollo, Marile and Jorge Luis Lopez, Alfred Sanchez, Carlos Migoya, Ana “Teri” Busse-Arvesu, SLAM! Charter School, and Arquimedes and Rebecca Trujillo. Kudos to Carlos Martinez, Unite Homecare’s President & CEO: Alina Palenzuela, Blanca Ceballos and all those who made this event such a success.

The National YoungArts Foundation held a fundraiser on May 14 at Bacardi’s former historic location downtown. This Foundation was established in 1981 by Lin and Ted Arison to help nurture emerging high-school artists. The foundation is based in Miami, and alumni of the program have included such notables as Timothée Chalamet, Kerry Washington, Matthew Bomer, Billy Porter, Anna Gunn, Andrew Rannells, Zuzanna Szadkoowski, Cote De Pablo, Victor Quinaz, Shalita Grant, Neal Dodson, Viola Davis, Nicki Minaj, Doug Aitken, and Max Schneider. The art on display was complemented with music and wonderful hors d’ouevres from the likes of Catering by Lovables and Lyon. Among the many attending the affair that night with this writer were Food Network Star finalist Chef Chris Valdes and CGWC President Arely Ruiz, of ArelyPR.

Speaking of art and marketing, congratulations go out to Suzanne Sarsfield on the 10th Anniversary of her company, Forethought Marketing. On May 2nd, Suzanne celebrated the milestone with an amazing party at a downtown location at 200 SE 2nd St. that provided a spectacular setting with lots of surprises from great music to a magician who wowed everyone.

Finally, yet another successful sell out crowd participated in Gringo Bingo at Clutch Burger on Giralda Plaza on May 7, raising more than $1,400. The event, graciously hosted by Clutch Burger’s Steven and Ana Bradley, raised more than $1,400 for Operation Smile. Lots of new faces joined the women of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club and Gables Rotarians that evening including the new President of The Gilded Lillies, Jackie Milanes, whose organization will be a beneficiary of this event in July.

Moving the event inside was a good move with DJ Germain’s music making it a party. Next month’s event will be held June 4 to benefit The Goat Project of EcoWorks International in Haiti. To reserve space for June event, call 305 968-3090.

Until next time, keep making each day count.