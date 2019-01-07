A season of joyful giving ushers in new year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The joy of the season was alive and well in our community from the Salvation Army’s core of volunteers ringing bells, countless chamber and business toy drives to gift drives for seniors, and more.

On Dec. 22, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club held a party at the club’s free children’s dental clinic. Lots of good food, beverages, and Santa were among the highlights that day for the clinic’s young patients. Best of all, the club raffled off bikes and other gifts, thanks to a donation from the family of Club President Arely Ruiz whose business, ArelyPR, is located in Doral.

Children attending the event also were given a $15 gift card donated by club members, as well as numerous cards collected from the staff at Coral Gables Hospital. Kudos to CEO Cristina Jimenez and her staff for their generosity.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church had a banner month collecting toys and food for those in need as well as celebrating the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe with numerous masses and festivities – including mariachis at every mass. Weeks later, came Christmas celebrations and New Years with toy and food drives supported by a very generous congregation to help those in need.

Another generous outpouring came from the guests at Scott and Belinda Sime’s annual holiday party and toy drive for Lighthouse for the Blind, where Scott serves on the board of directors, and Toys for Tots. The night of their party, Dec. 8, they collected more than 350 gifts and with more still coming as of this writing. Not a bad haul for a private party and one that seems to grow every year.

Yet another group of happy children benefitting from the Christmas spirit were those living at Chapman Partnership. Before the arrival of Santa (celebrity Chef Chris Valdes), the children danced and enjoyed some yummy ice cream provided by Sloan’s Ice Cream, located in CityPlace Doral. Sloan’s franchise owner David Olmo brought hundreds of toys collected from his stores as well as some amazing cookies served later in the afternoon.

Coral Gables Woman’s Club was also on hand with this writer and Club President Arely Ruiz to help out and present Chapman’s Flavia Llizo with a $500 check to help with needs for the holiday.

Wishing all our readers a Happy New Year! And until next time, keep making each day count.