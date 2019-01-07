Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

A season of joyful giving ushers in new year

By: Gloria Burns |January 7, 2019

The joy of the season was alive and well in our community from the Salvation Army’s core of volunteers ringing bells, countless chamber and business toy drives to gift drives for seniors, and more.

On Dec. 22, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club held a party at the club’s free children’s dental clinic. Lots of good food, beverages, and Santa were among the highlights that day for the clinic’s young patients. Best of all, the club raffled off bikes and other gifts, thanks to a donation from the family of Club President Arely Ruiz whose business, ArelyPR, is located in Doral.

Children attending the event also were given a $15 gift card donated by club members, as well as numerous cards collected from the staff at Coral Gables Hospital. Kudos to CEO Cristina Jimenez and her staff for their generosity.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church had a banner month collecting toys and food for those in need as well as celebrating the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe with numerous masses and festivities – including mariachis at every mass. Weeks later, came Christmas celebrations and New Years with toy and food drives supported by a very generous congregation to help those in need.

Another generous outpouring came from the guests at Scott and Belinda Sime’s annual holiday party and toy drive for Lighthouse for the Blind, where Scott serves on the board of directors, and Toys for Tots. The night of their party, Dec. 8, they collected more than 350 gifts and with more still coming as of this writing. Not a bad haul for a private party and one that seems to grow every year.

Yet another group of happy children benefitting from the Christmas spirit were those living at Chapman Partnership. Before the arrival of Santa (celebrity Chef Chris Valdes), the children danced and enjoyed some yummy ice cream provided by Sloan’s Ice Cream, located in CityPlace Doral. Sloan’s franchise owner David Olmo brought hundreds of toys collected from his stores as well as some amazing cookies served later in the afternoon.

Coral Gables Woman’s Club was also on hand with this writer and Club President Arely Ruiz to help out and present Chapman’s Flavia Llizo with a $500 check to help with needs for the holiday.

Wishing all our readers a Happy New Year! And until next time, keep making each day count.

A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel as well as non profit consulting and management. Active in many non profits, she received numerous awards across the community. Among her list of current responsibilities, Burns co-chairs two annual student recognition breakfasts for the Coral Gables Friends of Education; helps coordinate charity partners for the Westin Colonnade's Annual Give Kids the World Breakfast; serves on the board of directors of Doral Business Council; is Parliamentarian and serves on the board of the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club; serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and is Publicity Chair; and is a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. Gloria is also an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she sings in the choir. She can be reached at gloria@communitynewspapers.com

