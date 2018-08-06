Armed Forces Service Center serves our military at MIA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Keeping our soldiers in the forefront, several of our local Rotarians volunteer for the Armed Forces Service Center. This center at the Miami International Airport provides a great lounge area for traveling military to shower, enjoy refreshments, relax and wait between flights. The Center recently enjoyed a day with the Marlins organized by Advisory Council Chairman Michael Kesti who credits the Marlins for their ongoing support.

Speaking of Rotarians, the Perrine-Cutler Ridge/Palmetto Bay Rotary Club recently held a social at Red Bird in the Falls. This is an active club a few of whose members recently returned from the Rotary International Convention in Toronto including Mike and Maria Kesti. Along with the Kestis and others enjoying the event were Club President Todd Lary, Jackie Sirbert, Katherine Jeffries, Regine Joly, Alejandra Aguilera and visiting Rotarian and Assistant DG Yoli Woodbridge from the Coral Gables Club, to mention a few.

This Club holds monthly socials and welcomes visiting Rotarians to both their socials and weekly meetings. The next social is scheduled for August 23, 5:30 p.m., at Rodbenders, on Old Cutler Road. This club meets Tuesdays, Noon – 1:30 p.m., in the Feller Room above the Library at Old Cutler Road and SW 177 Street. Guest speaker for the August 7 meeting, District 6990 Governor Drew Monaghan, will provide an update on all things Rotary and District 6990.

In other news, coming up this fall there are numerous events to fill your calendars. The 5th Edition Catwalk for Charity Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held September 9, noon – 4 p.m. at the Fontainebleau Hotel Miami Beach with fashions presented by Saks Fifth Avenue. This event benefits the Haitian Children’s Fund. Also in September, the St. Jude’s Walk is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Miami Dade County Fair & Expo, Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24 Street. For information, contact <Jess.cerda@stjude.org>.

The GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club will hold their annual Halloween Party on October 20, which is always one of the best Halloween parties in South Florida. That same evening A Safe Haven for Newborns will hold their Annual Gala. Finishing up October for now, PACE Center for Girls 5th Annual Believing in Girls Luncheon will be held Thursday, October 25, at the Hotel Colonnade (180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables). The following month, 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held November 3, at Museum Park, one of many city walks supported by National Sponsor for the Walk, Edward Jones. Look for more on all these in upcoming issues.

Until next time, keep making each day count.