Barry University’s Annual Nun Run draws 500-plus runners

More than 500 people runners as well as many alumni gathered at Barry University on February 15 for a beautiful morning race and festival. This was the University’s 2nd Annual 5K/8K timed race with many runners dressed as nuns adding laughs. It proved a fun way to celebrate the university and the event went on well passed the awards ceremony.

The DJ kicked off the day with line dancing. Following the race, many non-racing alumni joined the festival feasting on complimentary burgers, hot dogs, Italian Ice, fresh fruit, and more. They even had a hot pretzel stand and great music through mid afternoon.

On hand to welcome alumni and runners was 2004-2019 University President Linda Sister Linda Bevilacqua, OP, PhD. Of course, Barry, their mascot, was also there for photo ops.

Community Newspapers was proud to participate with numerous other sponsors including Figurella, an amazing place to lose weight and inches or just tone up; HV Designs, who generously donated all the back packs for the race participants; and the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club.

Arts Luncheon

Speaking of the Woman’s Club, on February 19, the club hosted the GFWC FL District 11 Arts Luncheon at their historic Coral Gables clubhouse. The district art show was judged the day with ribbons and entries from every category imaginable on display at the luncheon.

The event also provided an opportunity to announced the District 11’s Volunteer of the Year winner, Elizabeth K. Fisher, from the Miami Springs Woman’s Club, which is a truly outstanding volunteer and leader.

Other wonderful nominees included Linda Hartwell, from Coral Gables Woman’s Club; Amy Spadaro, from Homestead Woman’s Club; Sylvia Heller, from the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove; Joyce Windhorst, from the Cocoplum Woman’s Club; Zamira Diaz, for El Portal Woman’s Club; Lorraine Harris, from the Northeast Woman’s Club; and Shirley Padron, from The Miami Woman’s Club.

Elizabeth, who reluctantly let her club send in the nomination, is the GFWC FL District 11 Director. Elizabeth will be honored with other district winners at the upcoming GFWC FL Convention where the state winner will be announced. Stay tuned!

Robotics Team

In other news, congratulations go out to Tiger Tech Robotics Team from WR Thomas Middle School in Doral. This team, led by their teacher Adam Mack, just won RECF VEX VRC Middle School State Championship. They now qualify to go to the RECF VEX World’s Championship in Kentucky.

By the way, Adam Mack is also a member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee. He and his wife Vanessa chair the JOBC Robotics Competition that has become huge over the years thanks to their efforts.

Profit Inc. Open House

On the business front, members of Profit Inc., one of South Florida’s oldest business clubs, recently gathered for an open house at Cartridge World in Doral. David Isea and his wife were the perfect hosts for the evening that began with drinks and taquenos at Bocas, downstairs from their offices and upstairs where the event continued with a lovely buffet.

Profit Inc. meets every other Thursday at 94th Aero Squadron and is always looking for trustworthy, professional, and enthusiastic business owners to join the group. For more information, visit profitinc.org.

Until next time, keep making each day count.