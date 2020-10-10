Blood Drive, Halloween festivities fill fall calendar

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

‘Tis the season to be creative and have fun, even if we have to social distance.

The Coral Gables Woman’s Club and Coral Gables Rotarians want you to have fun and they “want your blood.” No vampires on hand but they will have buses from Innovative Transfusion Medicine parked in front of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 1001 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd. Those coming in costume will have a chance to win some great prizes, but everyone who donates will get snacks, mini physicals, antibody testing with results immediately, and more. There is a critical need for blood during this time; so, if you can give blood, please donate.

During the blood drive, you can also take advantage of curbside acupuncture on the ear thanks to CGWC Health & Wellness Community Service chair Theresa Gilmore. For a minimum donation, Theresa will treat your ear and for $25 she will cover the magnetic seeds with Swarovski crystals that allow you to treat yourself for days on end. Best of all, proceeds will benefit the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic that provides free dental care for the children of the working poor.

Paws4You is partnering with Pinecrest Gardens for its 10th annual Howl-O-Ween event. As one might suspect, it will be a “virtual” event on Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., with interactive events, costume contests, even swag bags prior to event and lots more.

Carol Caridad, the founder and executive director of Paws4You, was a recent guest on Gloria’s Gab LIVE where she shared her story. Carol is an amazing individual who, as a volunteer for animal rescue groups, recognized that with an overpopulation more needed to be done. A shelter was needed and ultimately she acquired a permanent facility in Southwest Dade that also doubles as a boarding facility which helps fund the mission.

Volunteers come from unexpected places such as the cancer patients in remission who come to volunteer walking dogs and getting exercise. To date they have saved close to 8,000 dogs and last year alone had 351 adoptions. To learn more visit their website www.Paws4You.org.

Several members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club attended a private showing of an exhibit at the Deering Estate by artist Meg Wallace titled “Mother Mangroves.” A beautiful, inspiring evening at a wonderful mansion was preceded by a “bring your own appetizers and drinks” outdoor patio reception attended by the artist. Thanks to Melissa Diaz, curator and artist Meg Wallace for the opportunity to share this wonderful night that included watching the sunset is such a magnificent setting.

A Safe Haven for Newborns saved another baby. The baby’s mother brought the infant, born at home, to the hospital where the little one, named Angel, was welcomed by his forever family. Nick Silverio’s mission continues as this is the 12th precious child given a chance at life this year.

Until next time, keep making each day count, be kind to all and please stay safe.