Clubs, individuals making mask donations for essential workers

As we are entering another extended period of partial closings due to COVID 19, wearing face masks is no longer an option but a necessity. Providing masks for those in greatest need is something clubs and individuals are doing on a massive scale throughout the nation.

Kudos to all my GFWC sisters who have led the way. Thanks to many of my readers who have have supported my efforts by donating $10 for a handmade face mask, which by the way, were deemed the best design recently on GMA. For every mask you ordered, two masks were donated.

To date, more than 300 masks have been distributed free of charge in the name of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club to healthcare workers in several hospitals and doctors offices as well as to essential workers, homeless and more. Those interested in ordering masks to support the cause may email gloria@cnews.net. Multiple colors and prints are available to match almost any outfit and the masks a very comfortable to wear with slot for filter insertion with nose piece and ties to accommodate any size. Gator masks are also still available. Most recently 30 masks were presented to United HomeCare for their caregivers.

We took advantage of a visit from United HomeCare’s CEO Carlos Martinez to present the masks when he interviewed recently with our executive editor Michael Miller.

Speaking of COVID related programs, State Reps Ana Maria Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Daniel Perez, Vance Aloupis, and Juan Fernandez-Barquin (The Freshman Five) continue to coordinate with Feeding South Florida in food distributions to those in need. For July, distributions will take place at Tropical Park every Tuesday morning starting at 9 a.m.

On a visit July 6 to check this out for the Rotary Club of Coral Gables outreach efforts, this writer found one of The Freshman Five, Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez, was on hand to volunteer with Coral Gables Woman’s Club president Ruth Martinez and CGWC board member Ana Lam who shared that feeding those in need at these sites is a not a job for everyone. It is super hot, humid and can be a grueling four or five hours but they come back every week despite it all. God bless volunteers like these women and all those volunteering for events to help those in need and go above and beyond to serve our community.

In other club news, congratulations go out to the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove (WCCG) recognized by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) with a first place Club Creativity Award for Legislation & Public Policy for 2019. The presentation was announced at the GFWC’s first virtual annual convention in Atlanta on June 23. Competing at the national and international levels among member clubs, the award distinguished the Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove’s Plastics-Free Initiative (PFI) program and was chosen from among clubs in all 50 states and more than a dozen countries, comprising nearly 80,000 members. Previously this year, the WCCG received the first place Club Creativity Award for Legislation & Public Policy for 2019 given at the state level by the GFWC Florida championed by Billie Jean Baldwin, the club’s environment chair and founder of the Plastics-Free Initiative Coalition.

Club president Virginia Yermoli noted that this club has been at the forefront of environmental issues since its inception.

Until next time, keep making each day count and stay safe.