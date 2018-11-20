Elks celebrate Veterans Day with picnic fundraiser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Veterans were honored all over Miami Dade County on Veterans Day weekend and South Miami was no exception. On November 11, more than 100 people gathered at the South Miami/Coral Gables Elks Lodge 1676 for the holiday commemorating our veterans. The Elks Lodge 1676 was joined by members of the Miami Lodge 948 to host a picnic that raised more than $2,000 for area veterans and the Florida State Elks Army of Hope program. Several members from both lodges worked hand in hand cooking burgers, hot dogs and serving the sides and soft drinks while other members collected donations. Adding to the festivities, guests were entertained with Tai Chi & Yoga Lessons, Line Dancing, a Fencing Demonstration, Magic Shows, Music and demonstrations on how to apply a tourniquet and basic CPR, courtesy of F.I.U., under the direction of Dr. Jefry Biehler. In addition, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and Century 21 representative Mariela Pritikin talked about their Veteran and First Responder’s mortgage incentive program. A Soccer Cross Bar Challenge and Frisbee toss Contest, Courtesy of Bird Road Subaru, also added to a fun filled afternoon.

Elks President, Reggie Hernandez presented an Appreciation Award to Elks good member and Distinguished retired Marine, Egbert Dawkins, for his generous $1000 donation.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, USA have over 2000 lodges nationwide, with close to one million members. Since their inception, 150 years ago, the Elks charitable donations are in excess of 3 billion dollars that help provide College Scholarships as well as aid to Veterans and children.

Speaking of worthy orgaization, it is hard to beat the Salvation Army and you can be a part of their good work by volunteering to be a bell ringer for their Red Kettle Campaign during the holidays. On Saturday November 10th, The Salvation Army Miami Area Command hosted its Kettle Kick off at Falls Mall in Miami featuring Miguel González, also known as “Miguelito” and “El Flaco”, a comedian and radio presenter on Radio Luz. This year, the goal is $200,000. Every day people come to The Salvation Army for assistance in meeting the emergencies of life and all the money we raise by ringing the bells stays right here in our county . By the way, if you are a musician and/or singer, they also have opportunities for musicians to perform at their Red Kettle locations throughout Miami. For more information, please contact Macey Markowitz, Director of Development at (305) 637-6729 or macey.markowitz@uss.salvationarmy.org The Salvation Army,1907 NW 38th Street, Miami, FL 33142 ? www.SalvationArmymiami.org

In other news, the 2018 Alzheimers Walk had a record breaking 270 teams and more than 4,500 participants this Miami Walk held November 3 at Museum Park. The participants lucked out with a beautiful balmy morning missing out of the rain following later in the evening. National sponsor’s Edward Jones own Nicolas Eterovic, a Coral Gables Rotarians, was on hand to address and thank the crowd. Of the many businesses and individuals supporting the event were local District 6990 Rotarians and well as members of District 11 (GFWC) General Federation of Women’s Clubs members and so many others who are committed to finding a cure.

Until next time, keep making each day count.