Exhibition groundbreaking exhibition features Sacred Ground

A private reception held August 2 at the Coral Gables Museum, celebrated the new ground breaking exhibit, Sacred Ground – The Rise, Fall and Revival of Lincoln Memorial Park. As one of the Museum’s most ambitious productions, the exhibit features the creation, decline and restoration of Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery and was no small undertaking. Showcased in the exhibit is the award winning work of Pulitzer Prize photo journalist Carl Juste, unique burial ledgers from 1915, telegrams, military monuments and never before seen artifacts dating back over 100 years. The exhibit also offers captivating videos and interactive elements that make this a truly unique experience and production for the Museum.

Kudos to all involved including CGM Chair Lynn Bauer, CGM Executive Director John Allen, the Museum board of directors, donors and volunteers who made this restoration project and exhibition possible. Guests at the reception enjoyed some beverages from John Martins and some great grilling by Rodney Jackson whose place called the Graveyard Inn is across from the cemetery.

Lots of residents from the Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, and Cutler Ridge enjoyed Rotary District 6990’s monthly Rotary2Rotary event at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables. The group was entertained by one of this writer’s all time favorites shows at Actors Playhouse at the Miracle Theater, Big Bang, The show, starring Nick Santa Maria and Ken Clement, a two-man hilarious musical comedy and is having a great run. For info on this or their many other shows, visit actorsplayhouse.org.

Fall is weeks away with lots of activities. Coming up on September 22 look for St. Jude’s Walk/Run at Tamiami Park, 10901 SW 24 Street at 6:30 a.m.; race time is 7 a.m. Registration for Walk is $10 or for the Run, registration is $20. This event supports St. Jude Research Hospital where families never receive a bill for treatment, housing or food as the hospital looks to care for their children who are battling cancer. For more information, call Jessica Cerda at 305-537-1422 or register online at www.stjude.org/walkrun.

In other event dates to save: October 20, A Safe Haven for Newborns Gala will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, 7 p.m. Tickets are $225 per person and may be purchased online at <asafehavenfornewborns.org>. To date, ASHFN has saved from abandonment more than 282 infants.

For those who love Halloween parties, the best one in town is produced by the Coral Gables Woman’s Club and will be held at their clubhouse, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m., 1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables. Tickets for this 5th Annual Haunted Mansion Party are $35 in advance or $40 at door. This is a 21 years or older event.

The following week, PACE Center for Girls 5th Annual Believing in Girls Luncheon will take place Thursday, October 25, at the Hotel Colonnade (180 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables). More on these in upcoming issues.

Until next time, keep making each day count.