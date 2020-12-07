Florida Grand Opera delivers amazing performance

By
Gloria Burns
-
42

For those who were looking forward to the 2020 Florida Grand Opera season, the temporary closing of the Arsht Center and Broward Center was disappointing but certainly a smart move. Fortunately, FGO’s General Director and CEO, Susan Danis, and staff have found creative ways to fill the void and provide in person and online performances for our community.

As part of FGO’s 2020-21 Education Program (ISOLDE – In-School Opera Learning During Experiences), they produced “Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World.” Local Coral Gables residents Lynn Bauer and Susan Medina set on FGO’s Education board and Susan’s dog, Koda, was actually in the cast of the show.

On November 14, FGO presented “Opera’s Greatest Hits” highlighting some amazing singers: mezzo-soprano, Stephanie Doche; tenor, Dylan Elza; soprano, Shaina Martinez; baritone, Michael Miller; and bass baritone, Andrew Simpson.

That November 14 show offered a photo op with the Frida Kahlo set where many, including a camera shy Koda took a picture with family and friends. FGO next did a “Holiday Pops” show on Saturday, December 5.

In other news, our community continues to reach out, especially during the holiday.

Feeding South Florida’s food distribution to the needy continues Tuesday and Friday mornings at Tamiami Park as well as other locations throughout the county. It is always great to see members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club and Coral Gables Rotary participating in these events weekly. Kudos to some regulars like Ruth Martinez, Will and Iris Segui, Walter Alvarez and so many more.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Coral Gables Woman’s Club made more than 35 giant food baskets to deliver to the families of the children treated in the club free children’s dental clinic. For information on how you can help support their free clinic visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

Finally, a shout out to Miami Rotary Club for its 4th Annual Basket Brigade with their goal of feeding 300 families for Thanksgiving. This was a program started 30 years ago by the Tony Robbins Foundation and one the club has taken to heart.

Until next time, may you all have a blessed and safe holiday season.

Gloria Burns
A graduate of the University of Florida with a major in Spanish, Burns has an extensive background in advertising, marketing and reciprocal trade, travel , non profit consulting and management. Before joining Miami's Community Newspapers as a columnist and marketing specialist, Gloria was the Executive Director of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee (6 yrs.) and first Executive Director of the Coral Gables Community Foundation (14 yrs.) and the Pinecrest Community Foundation (1 ½ yrs) . Burns' volunteer activities led her to become a columnist for Community Newspapers writing Gloria’s Gab, that focuses on the non-profit activity, and a host of an online show, Gloria's Gab LIVE. Gloria serves the board of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables as Civic and Charity Chair, and is involved in the club's International Committee. She is an active Life Member of the Jr. Orange Bowl Committee and is Secretary of the Merrick Festival. She serves on the board of directors of the Coral Gables Woman' Club as Publicity Chair and also coordinates the club's monthly fundraiser for various charities with Gringo Bingo at Clutch Burger. In addition, Gloria participates in numerous other charitable events and is a member of the Business Forum Group, Profit Inc., the Greater Miami Festival & Events Association and the Coral Gables Chamber of Commerce. In other volunteer activity, Gloria helps Miami Christian School with fund-raising and PR; is an Ambassador and volunteers for events for A Safe Haven for Newborns. She is an active member of the Music Ministry at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she enjoys singing in the choir every weekend.

