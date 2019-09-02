Freshmen Five team with Farm Share for massive free food distribution

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Freshmen Five, the five newest Representatives to the Florida House of Representatives, are committed to helping the constituents in their Districts. To do so they have joined forces and, in their first joint event on August 10, Representatives Ana Maria Rodriguez; Anthony Rodriguez; Daniel Perez; Vance Aloupis; and Juan Fernandez-Barquin hosted a Farm Share free food distribution event at Tamiami Park for more than 500 people. Joining in this effort were McDonalds, Publix, Baptist Health South Florida, The Fair & Expo and Miami Dade County. Also on hand to promote their services and educational opportunities were FIU (with FIU President Dr. Mark Rosenberg on hand), Miami-Dade College, Florida National University, Cintas, GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club (with their free Children’s Dental Clinic), Miami- Dade Transit Golden Passes, Miami-Dade Voter’s Registration, United States Attorney’s Office and Miami’s Community Newspapers.

This event provided the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, whose board member Marti Bueso volunteered her time to help organize the event, a great way to share information on the club’s free children’s dental clinic. The Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic provides free dental care for children who fall between the cracks in our healthcare system. Last year alone they treated 600 patients and provided more than $240,000 in free services. CGWC Public Issues Chair Donna Myrill was delighted by the response and the club actually ran out of their stacks of brochures. Among the many helping out that day manning the club’s table were CGWC board members Iris Segui and her two sons, Erin Anding and husband, Volker with Gloria Burns and prospective CGWC new member Judy Ruiz

Speaking of the Woman’s Club, many of whose members reside in the Pinecrest area, this is a busy group. On Tuesday, September 10, 7 – 9 p.m., the Club is coordinating its monthly Clutch Burger Gringo Bingo and will direct the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk. Tickets for Gringo Bingo are $35 and include a slider, Clutch Fries and a specialty drink, and great prizes. Music and entertainment will be provided courtesy of celebrity DJ Germain with Clutch Burger owner Steven Bradley as emcee. Tickets also include 6 game cards and additional cards can be bought for $2 each. Seating is limited; so, email early to reserve space, gloria@cnews.net.

The Coral Gables Woman’s Club welcomes women who want to get involved in volunteering to join them. They meet the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in their historic clubhouse, 1001-1009 East Ponce de Leon Blvd. For information, visit gfwccoralgableswomansclub.org.

Finally, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee is holding a Royal Ambassador Fashion Show on October 13, 3 p.m., at The Biltmore Hotel. Tickets for fashion show and luncheon are $45 for children and $65 for adults. NOTE: Girls ages 9 – 16 may actually walk the runway for $30 and have a chance to be selected as a JOBC Royal Ambassador. This is a great program for any young woman and the JOBC is to be congratulated for creating this new program.

For more information visit www.jrorangebowl.org/royalambassadors.

Until next time, keep making each day count.