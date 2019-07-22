Gables Woman’s Club helps Gilded Lilies raise funds for Easterseals

Clutch Burger’s Gringo Bingo on July 2 provided the Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) yet another opportunity to raise funds for charity. This month the beneficiary of the proceeds in excess of $1,000 went to The Gilded Lilies, a fundraising arm of Easterseals. Gilded Liles newly elected president Jackie Milanes worked with the CGWC from her vacation abroad to sell tickets as her first initiative in that position. Both Jackie and CGWC President Arely Ruiz returned from trips just in time to attend this event and help Clutch Burger celebrate its first anniversary which was July 1. Jackie even brought cupcakes for the crowd and a balloon to mark the occasion. CGWC President, coming off the plane from Austin, was also on hand with several club members to applaud Clutch Burger. By the way, Clutch Burger is located on Giralda Plaza where a new overhead art installation was installed recently for all to enjoy.

The bingo crowd enjoyed the antics of Gringo, Steven Bradley, as bingo caller and emcee along with the awesome music provided as an in-kind donation every month by DJ Germain. Everyone was amazed at the great prizes donated by local merchants included many who donate month after month like Kao Sushi, Bulla, Pisco y Nazca, and Kings Bowl in Doral. This dynamic duo are ready to do it again on August 6, 7-9 p.m., at Clutch Burger, 146 Giralda Avenue. The club will be directing funds from the August 6 event to sponsor A Safe Haven for Newborns. RSVPs are a must for this event that is limited to 40 people. For information call or text 305-968-3090.

In other club news, South Florida’s General Federation of Women’s Clubs District 11 was well represented at the GFWC International Convention in Austin Texas held the end of June. Among the group from South Florida were several members of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club including President Arely Ruiz, with Past Presidents Barbara Lapsley and Linda Hartwell and board members Ana Lam and Kim Davison. GFWC Florida actually went home with 10 awards from the convention. Kudos to all the inspiring club women who make our world a better place.

Finally, local Rotarians many of whom live in Pinecrest attended Coral Gables Rotary’s Annual July 4th picnic at Matheson Hammock coordinated by Secretary and Past President Sally Baumgartner. All agreed that you can’t go wrong with the Shorty’s BBQ enjoyed by all. Among the many participating in this Independence Day Party with this writer were Rudford and Lauren Hamon with their new baby, Nico Eterovic with his family, Sam and Past President Susan Fornaris, Past President Walter and Annette Alvarez, Past Presidents Don Trombly, Greg Martini, Frank Sexton, and President Elect Kelly Garces, Bill Quesenberry, George Reeves, Hadley Williams, and Jack Witty, to mention a few.

Speaking of GFWC clubs, Cocoplum Woman’s Club has a great Book Review coming up on July 24, 11 a.m., featuring Mamta Chaudhry and her debut book that is “a heart wrenching love letter to Paris, called Haunting Paris. Chaudhry, who has taught literature and creative writing at the University of Miami, is already working on a second novel. For the club, having this gifted author do a book review is a chance for them to raise dollars for the club’s education scholarship fund. Tickets are $25 and include a light lunch and beverage. This promises to be a lovely event especially for those many book club members around town who love reading as much as this writer. To RSVP, call 305-793-9641 or email ajtrav2644@att.net.