Gloria’s Gab LIVE returns after hiatus with great guests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

After a five-month hiatus because of the pandemic, Gloria’s Gab LIVE show returned on Sept. 14 with Steven Bradley and then on Sept. 21 with Arely Ruiz, both of whom are making a positive impact on our community.

This show focuses on non-profit organizations as well as individuals in our community who are dedicated to helping others, much like those featured in my columns. The first guest on the relaunch of the show was Steven Bradley, whose restaurant, Clutch Burger, has helped local non profits raise thousands of dollars. In fact, thanks to Steven’s brain child, Gringo Bingo, the GFWC Coral Gables Woman’s Club has raised more than $14,000 for 13 charities since the first event in 2019.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg for all the ways Steven supports our community. Check out the show and see Steven and wife Ana’s new baby girl Barbara who wrapped up the show with a special appearance with her daddy. Visit www.facebook.com/74593887556/videos/345501273168678.

Another great guest on Gloria’s Gab LIVE was past president of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club who also is a finalist for the Coral Gables Chamber Shooting Star Award, Arely Ruiz of Arely PR.

Arely has been involved in countless meal distribution events during this pandemic with Chef Chris, Florida Dairy Farmers, Flipany and others. Chef Chris, who is off to Los Angeles for a national television appearance, has served 35,000 meals to senior care facilities, essential workers and more. Cuurently Arely also is working on a Nov. 13 virtual event for the Association of Fundraising Professionals that will honor individuals and organizations who are Coronavirus heroes. More on that in future issues.

On the topic of food distributions, thanks to Rotarians and members of CGWC for showing up regularly to help with food distributions at Tamiami Park. Among the many helping over the last several weeks are Walter Alvarez, Ruth Martinez, Bill Quesenberry, Terry and Charlie Gomes, Ana Lam, Greg Martini and Arely Ruiz.

Speaking of CGWC, Gringo Bingo is adapting to the pandemic challenges and recently tried something new with their monthly Gringo Bingo hosted by Clutch Burger. The idea was to have everyone play via Zoom. That was a great workable option. It turned out that restaurants were able to open at a reduced capacity days before, so participants had the choice of showing up in person at Clutch Burger or playing online. Thanks to the always entertaining emcee, Clutch owner Steven Bradley, everyone online and in person had a great time with this experiment that raised more than $500 to benefit the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic.

Eli Jimenez, vice president of CenterState Bank, learned about the dental clinic at the event and stepped up to help with a $1,000 sponsorship for the next Gringo Bingo schedule for Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. To participate, it’s only $15 per card that you can use for every game. For more info, email gloria@cnews.net.

By the way, please save some dates coming up for other non-profits that are doing virtual events. Paws 4 You is looking for great ways to fundraise on Halloween, Oct. 31. Longtime volunteer for the organization Cindy Gonzalez, who teaches at Gulliver Academy, promises this will be a really fun day of videos and more as they partner with vendors for a fun day.

Look for more on this in upcoming columns or visit paws4you.org.

Another Halloween themed event involves taking your blood. Coral Gables Rotarians and CGWC members are hosting another blood drive on Oct. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., in front of the CGWC clubhouse at 1001 Ponce de Leon Blvd. For the event, sponsored by the non profit Innovative Transfusion Medicine, participants are encouraged to come in costume. There will be a raffle with lots of prizes, free antibody testing, mini physical, snacks, acupuncture treatments curbside, and more for all. To reserve a time and avoid a wait, call Theresa Gilmore 305-812-1844 or email theresagilmoreap@att.net.

Until next time, keep making each day count, be kind to all and please stay safe.