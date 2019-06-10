Ileana Ros-Lehtenin named Citizen of the Year

After serving three decades in the US Congress as it first Cuban American Woman to be elected to that body, Ileana Ros-Lehtenin is retiring but you can bet she will be busy as ever already serving on three or more boards of directors already. Most recently, Ileana was honored by the Rotary Club of Coral Gables (RCCG) as their Citizen of the Year. The luncheon was held at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables, on May 23. RCCG board member Felix Pardo was given the honor of introducing this amazing woman who really needed no introduction. She is a true public servant who has received the admiration and respect in Congress on both sides of the aisle. In the absence of Club President Susan Fornaris who was in Europe on business, President -Elect Jim Skinner shared the stage with Pardo to present the award.

Speaking of Public Servant, Katherine Fernandez-Rundle, our State Attorney, has made an incredible impact and, with regard to her efforts in the area of human trafficking, few can compare. On May 29, Katherine spoke to the Coral Gables Woman’s Club about the topic that in one event the NFL is addressing with funding for that issue for the 2020 Super Bowl. Volunteers are needed to bring about awareness and all of us can help. Club President Arely Ruiz and the Club’s Public Issues Chairman, Donna Myrill, thanked Katherine for taking the time from her busy schedule to share information on the critical topic and presented her with an orchid after which she toured the club’s children’s free dental clinic with CGWC Dental Clinic Director, Dr. Iris Torres.

In other happenings, Profit Inc. members gathered on May 30, for an after hours event hosted by Robert Beans/ Bay Plumbing. The event was held at Gringo’s Oyster Bar on Sunset Drive where members ordered their choice of menu options and drinks.

Among the many enjoying the evening were Danez Socarras, Elena and Bob Kemper, Don and Maria Van Orsdel, Dr. Joe Briggle, Kemp Mobley, Jerry Lance, Enrique Yuniz, Rosemary Guilfoyle and LaWanda Loftus. Profit Inc., is one of the oldest business clubs in South Florida and meets every other Thursday at 94th Aero Squadron for luncheon and usually meets on the off Thursdays for an open house. For more information on the group, visit www.profitinc.org.

The International Committees of the Rotary Club of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Woman’s Club teamed up with Clutch Burger for its monthly charity Gringo Bingo game night to raise funds for The Goat Project in Haiti. This was the fourth one of these monthly fun bingo nights featuring the antics of bingo caller Clutch ‘s Steven Bradley, the “Gringo,” and the music of DJ Germain. In the first 3 months alone, the events have raised more than $4,300 for various charities including the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic, Gables’ Rotary Veterans projects, and Operation Smile. This last event held June 4 will add to that total for The Goat Project in Haiti, a project of Ecoworks, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit.

Next in line to benefit from Gringo Bingo on July 2 will be The Gilded Lillies for Easterseals. Tickets are $25 with $20 going directly to charity. Ticket will includes Clutch slider, two appetizers and a specialty drink (sangria, margarita etc or unlimited soft drinks. Thanks to all the local restaurants and vendors who donate great prizes, usually in the form of gift certificates that everyone loves to win. To reserve space for July 2 event, call Gloria at 305-968-3090.

Until next time, keep making each day count.